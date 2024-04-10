$100K reward posted for string of burglaries at U.S.P.S offices in Kansas

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The United States Postal Inspection Service is offering a reward of up to $100,000 for information in a string of possibly connected burglaries of USPS offices south of Kansas City.

Paul Shade, postal inspector and USPIS public information officer, tells KSHB 41 investigators are reviewing four burglaries earlier this month as being possibly connected given their geographic proximity.

The first burglary took place between 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 4 and 8:30 a.m. on Friday, April 5, at the USPS office in Parker, Kansas.

The second burglary took place between 11:15 a.m. on Saturday, April 6 and 7:45 a.m. on Monday, April 8, at the USPS office in Bucyrus, Kansas.

The third burglary took place between 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 6 and 7:50 a.m. on Monday, April 8, at the USPS office in Lane, Kansas.

The fourth burglary took place between 3 p.m. on Saturday, April 6 and 7:50 a.m. on Monday, April 8, at the USPS office in Rantoul, Kansas.

The reward is possible for information that leads to an arrest and conviction.

Anyone with information can call 877-876-2455 and reference case no. 4286404-BURG.

