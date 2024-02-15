Children's Mercy: 11 children injured in Chiefs rally shooting expected to 'fully recover'

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The 11 children who were injured after a shooting at the conclusion of the Chiefs Kingdom Champions Victory Parade rally are expected to fully recover, per officials with Children's Mercy Kansas City.

Nine of the children, whose ages ranged from six to 15, were shot. Two others suffered other "incidental" injuries.

Stephanie Meyer, senior vice president and chief nursing officer at Children's Mercy Hospital, said none of the children suffered critical injuries.

Meyer wasn't immediately able to elaborate on the extent of the incidental injuries.

"I want to start by expressing our sincere sympathy and our heartbreak that were are feeling, as well as you in the community, for the violence that unfolded here today," Meyer said.

Staff who were on-site at the parade were prepared for the events that unfolded Wednesday, per Meyer.

"Our staff were able to put their training into good use today, and we are thankful for all of them remaining professional, calm and coming to this situation with ease and grace," she said.

When asked about the demeanor of the children when they arrived at the hospital, Meyer said the only word she could use to "describe what we saw and how they were when they came to us is 'fear.'"

The hospital's focus will now turn to helping the children as they recover.

"With that, we are also going to have to make sure that we stay in tune to what is the care that is needed after the violence that has been seen," Meyer said. "Not only for the children we treated, but I would encourage us to think about that for all of the children and families in the community."

Meyer wasn't able to comment on how long it would be before the children were released from the hospital.

Children's Mercy said the Kansas City Chiefs have reached out to offer support for victims and families.

Meyer said the hospital's reunification plan was successful as several families were reunited at the hospital.

