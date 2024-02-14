1 dead, at least 9 others injured in shooting near Chiefs Champions Victory Parade route

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is responding to a shooting near the Chiefs Champions Victory Parade route.

Police said shots were fired west of Union Station near the garage. Multiple people were shot.

One person was killed, three are in critical condition, five are in serious condition, one has non-life threatening injuries and three to five others may have been injured in the incident, per a spokesperson with the Kansas City, Missouri, Fire Department.

Two armed individuals have been taken into custody for investigation, per KCPD.

Dozens of first responders were seen rushing into Union Station as people ran from the area.

KCPD asked the public to exit the scene as quickly and safely as possible. Those who parked in the Union Station garage were asked to stay clear of the area until first responders were cleared.

The officers who entered Union Station worked to provide safety for everyone inside and treat the victims.

Children's Mercy Kansas City said the hospital is receiving patients from the rally.

Five patients were transported to Truman Medical Center, per a hospital spokesperson. She said four are gunshot victims in addition to eight non-gunshot injuries.

"University Health is a Level 1 Trauma Center. Those victims brought here from the Union Station incident are being treated by the best trauma specialists in the city," the spokesperson shared. "Our entire staff is aware of the incident and all of our hearts go out to the victims and their families. We will give you a condition report as soon as it is available.

Anyone with family at Truman is directed to go to the hospital chapel.

The child reunification station is located at the main entrance to Union Station, per KCPD.

Now the only child reunification location is inside Union Station. — kcpolice (@kcpolice) February 14, 2024

Police are asking witnesses to go to the corner of Pershing and Main.

We request witnesses to the shooting to please go to the southwest corner of Pershing and Main. — kcpolice (@kcpolice) February 14, 2024

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly was evacuated and is not in harm's way. Missouri Gov. Mike Parson left the rally before the shooting took place and is en route to Jefferson City.

KCPD said the incident was not an officer-involved shooting.

KCMO Mayor Quinton Lucas and KCPD Chief Stacey Graves are providing an update on the situation outside police headquarters at 3:30 p.m.

—

Two people were arrested after leading police on a chase down the parade route before the Super Bowl parade in February 2020.

There were only five other arrests in connection with that year's Super Bowl parade.

KCPD said there were two arrests in connection with the Super Bowl parade last February after the Super Bowl LVII win.

This is a developing story and will be updated as additional information is available.

—

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.

Annual homicide details and data for the Kansas City area are available through the KSHB 41 News Homicide Tracker, which was launched in 2015. Read the KSHB 41 News Mug Shot Policy.