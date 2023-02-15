KCPD: 2 arrests made connected to Chiefs Kingdom Champions Parade

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — There were at least two arrests connected with the Chiefs Kingdom Champions Parade, which ran through the heart of downtown Kansas City, Missouri, on Wednesday and wrapped up with a rally outside Union Station.

One person who was armed with a knife was arrested and a second person who “assaulted an officer just outside the parade route,” according to a KCPD spokesperson.

The parade and rally were in celebration of the Kansas City Chiefs' victory in Super Bowl LVII on Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Police had yet to confirm a total number of charges, but there were at least those two arrests. That number could be revised higher in the coming days.

There were five people detained — but only two formally booked — in connection with the 2020 Chiefs Kingdom Champions Parade, which used the same route from the River Market south along Grand Boulevard west on West Pershing Road to Main Street.

This year, there were no significant incidents like the high-speed police chase down the parade route three years ago.

KCPD also said there were 23 children "reported lost or separated" at the parade, far fewer than the roughly 100 from three years ago.

"All have been reunited with parents or guardians," KCPD said on Twitter.

