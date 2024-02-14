Officials, Chiefs staff members report being safe after shooting at Chiefs Super Bowl parade rally

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Several government officials and members of the Kansas City Chiefs staff are reporting they're safe after a shooting that left one person dead and at least nine people injured after the Chiefs Champions Victory Parade rally.

Rick Burkholder, the Chiefs Vice President of Sports Medicine and Performance, reported he's safe along with his wife, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, as well as Reid's family.

Chiefs players Patrick Mahomes, Donovan Smith and Justin Reid each posted that they are praying for those in Kansas City hours after the rally came to an end.

The official account of Missouri Gov. Mike Parson, who attended and spoke at the rally, reported he and his wife Teresa Parson were safe after the shooting.

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly was evacuated from Union Station and is safe.

U.S. Senator Roger Marshall updated that he made it to shelter safely.

"My heart breaks for those who were a victim of this needless violence. I am praying for everyone and the entire KC community," Marshall said in a statement.

Missouri House minority leader Crystal Quade released a statement following the shooting.

“I’ve been in touch with state and local authorities on this tragedy. My heart breaks for the victims and thousands of families who were affected by the terrible and senseless shooting at the end of today’s celebration," she stated.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

