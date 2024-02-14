'It's a new world': Witnesses recount Chiefs Kingdom Champions Victory Parade shooting scene

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — KSHB 41 News spoke with several witnesses after a shooting unfolded outside Union Station minutes after the Chiefs Kingdom Champions Victory Parade rally concluded on Wednesday.

At least one person is dead and nine other were injured.

One witness identified as Christina said she was close enough to hear gunshots.

“We just heard a bunch of, you know, ‘pop, pop,’ and people started running and scattering, and people crouching down low and people saying ‘Move, back off.’ Everyone started running, what is it, east? The lady next to me, she had some blood on her calves, and she got grazed," Christina said. "They had a guy behind us drop down to the ground, he pulled a gun out, we don’t know exactly what’s going on with that, you know? Just a lot of commotion, not sure what’s going on," she said.

KSHB 41 reporter Daniela Leon spoke with Christina as she sat "camped out" along a street as she waits to see when she can pick up her car as police ask people to leave the area.

“We’ve done this what? Two, three times? This is the first time anything really bad has happened, so we’ll be back. Just maybe a little bit more cautious,” she said.

Another witness, identified as Monty, said he was collecting confetti by the stage when he saw Kansas City, Missouri, police jump barricades and tell everyone to move.

"And they went inside the building, and probably one to two minutes later, everyone started running out of the building and you could hear people yelling, ‘Active shooter, active shooter,'" she said.

Monty said the reality of the shooting has sunk in for him.

“It’s just one of those things we have to live with; it’s a new world,” he said.

KSHB KSHB 41 reporter Daniela Leon interviews a mother-daughter duo after a shooting unfolded during the Chiefs Kingdom Champions Victory Parade rally on Feb. 14, 2024.

A mother identified as Amy and a daughter identified as Michaela held each other close as KSHB 41 reporter Daniela Leon interviewed them.

Amy said they were near the shooting when they saw people jump barricades.

"They were telling us to run but then they said, 'Active shooter,' so we just dropped down to the ground," Amy said. "My daughter tried to climb on top of me to protect me, and I tried just to hold her so nothing would happen to her."

The mother-daughter duo were joined by other family members to "celebrate" at the parade and rally, but said it was "devastating" it ended on such a "sad note."

CJ Davidson drove up from Springfield, Missouri, for the parade and rally.

"We brought them up here because this was the first year that they were really big into the Chiefs," he said. "So, it was like, ‘Let’s go see the parade.’ Drove all the way up here from Springfield, Missouri. We were down in that area where it happened. When we moved up and all this stuff started to happen, it was a little nerve-racking, but also we were a little more calm in that time and thankfully we just moved out of that area and were all safe."

This story will be updated as information becomes available.

