Woman killed in Chiefs rally shooting identified as KC DJ, remembered as 'beautiful person'

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City DJ was identified as the woman killed in a shooting as the Chiefs Kingdom Champions Victory Parade was wrapping up Wednesday.

Radio station KKFI identified DJ Lisa Lopez-Galvan as the victim in a social media.

Lopez-Galvan was a host of Taste of Tejano, a radio show that airs on Tuesdays from 7-9:30 p.m. on 90.1 FM.

"It is with sincere sadness and an extremely heavy and broken heart that we let our community know that KKFI DJ Lisa Lopez, host of Taste of Tejano, lost her life today in the shooting at the KC Chiefs' rally," the radio station said in a Facebook post. "Our hearts and prayers are with her family. We encourage anyone who feels they saw something to reach out to law enforcement at (816)-234-5111."

Her bio on the KKFI website said music was her life and a source of happiness.

"Anyone could 'get away' mentally while listening to their favorite genre; music can also be a form of therapy for some," her bio reads. "Having a wide range of music knowledge is great as well."

Lopez-Galvan was a private DJ for more than 15 years, according to her bio.

"This senseless act has taken a beautiful person from her family and this KC community," KKFI said in the Facebook post.

