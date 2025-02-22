11-year-old boy crashes his mom's car into Independence daycare, no injuries reported

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An 11-year-old boy got behind the wheel of his mother's car Wednesday afternoon and drove it into an Independence daycare.

The crash happened about 4 p.m. in a strip mall at Missouri 291 Highway and 23rd Street, according to Independence police.

The child's mother went to the daycare to pick up her other children.

She went inside and left her son in the car.

The child managed to put the car in drive and smashed it into the daycare.

No one in the daycare, nor the 11-year-old boy, were injured in the crash.

An Independence Police Department spokesperson said the boy told officers he thought he put the car in reverse.

His mother was issued a municipal citation for endangering the welfare of a child, police said.

