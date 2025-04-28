14-year-old boy shot Saturday in Independence; 18-year-old man arrested

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A shooting wounded a 14-year-old boy Saturday afternoon in Independence, Missouri. Police arrested a suspect Sunday in the incident.

The shooting happened at about 3:20 p.m. in the 3400 block of South Leslie Avenue, according to Independence police.

The victim is reported to be in stable condition.

Police arrested the suspect on Sunday.

No other information was available on the shooting or charges against the teen arrested.

