15 arrested, 2 missing teens found during police operation

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Over a dozen people were arrested and two teenagers who had been reported missing were found following a warrant sweep Thursday.

The Clay County Sheriff's Department coordinated the warrant sweep that involved more than 50 law enforcement officers, according to a press release from the sheriff's office.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol, Platte County Sheriff's Office, and the Kansas City, Gladstone, Liberty, Kearney, North Kansas City and Pleasant Valley police departments assisted Clay County.

During the operation, law enforcement discovered two Stone County, Missouri, teens who had been reported missing. They are safe and were turned over to juvenile authorities.

While making another arrest, officers entered an apartment in Gladstone with visible illegal drugs and paraphernalia. Police were granted a search warrant, and methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia was recovered, which could lead to additional charges.

Police arrested 13 individuals on various felony charges. Two people are being held for investigation and have not been charged at this time, per the sheriff's office.

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If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.