15-year-old boy shot to death Saturday night at Independence house

KANSAS CTY, Mo. — A 15-year-old boy was shot to death Saturday night inside an Independence house.
Officers were sent to check on a shooting around 7 p.m. in the 600 block of North Westwood Drive, according to a news release from the Independence Police Department.
IPD located a 15-year-old male who had been shot inside the residence.
The victim was transported to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced deceased.
Several people were in the house at the time of the shooting. Police took a person of interest into custody.
—
For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com.
Annual homicide details and data for the Kansas City area are available through the KSHB 41 News Homicide Tracker, which was launched in 2015. Read the KSHB 41 News Mug Shot Policy.