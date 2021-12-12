15-year-old boy shot to death Saturday night at Independence house

KANSAS CTY, Mo. — A 15-year-old boy was shot to death Saturday night inside an Independence house.

Officers were sent to check on a shooting around 7 p.m. in the 600 block of North Westwood Drive, according to a news release from the Independence Police Department.

IPD located a 15-year-old male who had been shot inside the residence.

The victim was transported to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

Several people were in the house at the time of the shooting. Police took a person of interest into custody.

