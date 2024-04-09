15-year-old causes 'considerable damage' while fleeing Clay County deputies in stolen car Sunday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 15-year-old nearly struck a Clay County deputy and caused "considerable damage" while driving a stolen vehicle early Sunday morning, according to the Clay County Sheriff's Office.

Around 3:13 a.m. Sunday, Clay County deputies attempted to stop a Dodge Challenger at NE Great Midwest Drive and NE Parvin Road after the vehicle passed a deputy at high speeds without functioning taillights.

The vehicle lost control near Missouri 210 Highway and deputies did not pursue it.

Shortly after, the vehicle nearly crashed into a patrol vehicle that was engaged in an unrelated traffic stop near Missouri 210 Highway and NE Chouteau Drive.

The driver of the Dodge sped away and deputies did not pursue it "do to its reckless driving," according to a release from the sheriff's office.

Around 15 minutes later, the vehicle was seen driving through red lights at around 60 mph by deputies near Liberty Square.

"Deputies knew the driver was going to continue to present a danger to public safety, so they moved into the area to try to stop it," the sheriff's office said in a statement.

The vehicle was located driving southbound on Missouri 291 Highway and deputies attempted a traffic stop, but disengaged after the Challenger crashed near Missouri 291 and S Main Street.

During the pursuit, the Challenger sheared an electrical pole, causing live wires to fall and a small fire to ignite. The driver also struck a parked car with an occupant inside, a gas line, a mailbox and a treehouse. The Dodge finally came to a stop after crashing into a house in the 10 block of S Village Drive.

The Clay County Sheriff's Office said the driver exited the vehicle and ran into a wooded area.

The Clay County Sheriff's Office K-9 Unit found the driver near a creek. The suspect complied with officers and was identified as a 15-year-old male.

The suspect was taken to an area hospital and checked into a juvenile detention center.

Investigators learned that the Challenger was stolen from Gladstone.

The occupant of the parked car complained of arm pain and was evaluated on scene.

Damage to the electrical pole and wires is estimated to be $50,000.

—

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.