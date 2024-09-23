15-year-old killed over weekend in crash on I-70 just past NW R D Mize Road

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash Saturday night on westbound Interstate 70 just past NW R D Mize Road.

MSHP’s crash logs indicate a 1995 Toyota Tacoma attempted to cut in on a 2019 Lexus.

The maneuver then caused the Lexus to strike the passenger side of the Toyota, which overturned and ejected all occupants, per MSHP.

The Toyota driver, a 17-year-old male, and a 19-year-old male occupant were seriously injured.

MSHP said the third person in the Toyota, a 15-year-old male passenger, died at the scene.

