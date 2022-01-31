15-year-old victim in latest Kansas City, Kansas, homicide identified

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police have identified the victim of the latest homicide in Kansas City, Kansas, as a 15-year-old boy.

José Garcia Muñoz was shot and killed on Saturday in the 200 block of south 14th Street.

Officers first responded to the scene around 10:30 p.m that night.

There, officers found Muñoz dead and suffering from gun shot wounds.

At this time, a suspect is not in custody.

KCKPD is asking anyone who has information on the incident to contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline at (816)-474-TIPS.

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477) , submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com .