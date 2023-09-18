16-year-old boy dies in shooting in Clinton, Missouri; 70-year-old in custody

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 16-year-old boy died in a shooting Sunday night in Clinton, Missouri, and a 70-year-old man is in custody.

Around 11:30 p.m. Sunday, Clinton police officers responded to a reported shooting in the 400 block of North Price Lane.

Police say the juvenile appeared to have been shot in the chest.

The 16-year-old was transported to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Clinton police say a 70-year-old man was taken into custody.

The Clinton Police Department is investigating the shooting.

