16-year-old injured, 19-year-old suspect in custody in Lenexa apartment shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 16-year-old is recovering after a late Sunday night shooting at an apartment complex in Lenexa.

The Lenexa Police Department said officers were called around 11:30 p.m. to the 9800 block of Buckingham Road.

When officers arrived, all the individuals involved had left the scene.

A short time later, officers located a 16-year-old male a few blocks away suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

He was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A 19-year-old male was also located nearby. He was taken into custody to be questioned as a possible suspect.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with any information is encouraged to call Lenexa police at 913-477-7301.

—

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.