16-year-old student charged for bringing gun to Grandview High School

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 16-year-old student was charged on April 19 after allegedly bringing a firearm to Grandview High School.

A juvenile officer charged the teenager with unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful use of a firearm and tampering in the first degree.

The student is accused of bringing a Glock 19 handgun to the school that had been modified to be a fully automatic pistol, according to the 16th Circuit Court of Jackson County.

A letter to Grandview High School families from Grandview C-4 School District says Grandview police determined there was no threat of imminent harm to those at the school.

"The weapon was quickly and voluntarily secured without incident, and the high school administration had no reason to believe there was a safety risk to themselves or others," the statement said.

The 16-year-old is currently in secure detention, according to the Jackson County Court.

—

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com.

Annual homicide details and data for the Kansas City area are available through the KSHB 41 News Homicide Tracker, which was launched in 2015. Read the KSHB 41 News Mug Shot Policy.