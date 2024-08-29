Watch Now
NewsKansas City Public Safety

Actions

17-year-old dies after being hit near Children's Mercy Park in KCK, police say

KCKPD
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KSHB
KCKPD
Posted

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 17-year-old died after she was hit near Children's Mercy Park in Kansas City, Kansas, police said.

On Tuesday, Summer Lynn was crossing Village Parkway West and France Family Drive just before 9 p.m.

As Lynn was doing so, a car that was heading north hit her.

Lynn was transported to an area hospital in critical condition.

She succumbed to her injuries late Wednesday afternoon, police said.

The driver who hit Lynn stated at the scene and cooperated with police.

The incident happened during the weather-delayed start of the U.S. Open Cup match at Children's Mercy Park, police said.

A preliminary investigation found weather, speed or driver impairment were not contributing factors to the crash.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

480X360Voice.png

A Voice for Everyone