17-year-old dies week after being shot near E 12th, Denver

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One week after 17-year-old Kavon Carter was shot, he succumbed to his injuries.

Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department officers received reports of a shooting just before 6:15 p.m. on Sunday, May 7, in the area of E 12th Street and Denver Avenue.

Upon arrival, Carter was located near E 12th and Van Brunt Boulevard with gunshot wounds.

He received medical treatment at the scene and was taken to an area hospital in critical condition.

Carter was declared deceased on Sunday, May 14.

KCPD is now investigating the incident as a homicide.

Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives directly at 816-234-5043 or anonymously via the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

The same day Carter was shot, two other shootings occurred in Kansas City — in the 3900 block of Bales Avenue and in the 11500 block of Blue Ridge Boulevard. All three instances were within 15 minutes of one another.

Police said the other two victims suffered life-threatening and serious injuries.

