3 injured in shootings across KCMO Sunday night

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Within 15 minutes Sunday night, three shootings across Kansas City, Missouri, left victims with life-threatening or serious injuries.

At 5:58 p.m., KCPD officers were called to the 3900 block of Bales Avenue. One male was self-transported with life-threatening injuries, per police.

Just 11 minutes later, police were called to the 11500 block of Blue Ridge Boulevard on reports of a shooting. Police located a male with gunshot wounds; he is said to be in serious condition.

Then at 6:13 p.m., reports of a shooting were made near East 12th Street and Denver Avenue. KCPD located one male with serious injuries.

Police say no suspects have been identified in any of the incidents.

—

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com.

Annual homicide details and data for the Kansas City area are available through the KSHB 41 News Homicide Tracker, which was launched in 2015. Read the KSHB 41 News Mug Shot Policy.