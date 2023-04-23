17-year-old fatally shot Saturday afternoon in Independence

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 17-year-old male was fatally shot Saturday in the 1100 block of South Cottage Avenue, according to Independence police.

When officers arrived around 3:30 p.m., they located the victim outside a residence with a gunshot wound.

While aid was provided at the scene and the 17-year-old was taken to an area hospital, police say the victim later succumbed to his injuries.

IPD reports there were “several other people at the scene” who are cooperating with detectives.

However, the circumstances of the incident remain unclear.

Investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

