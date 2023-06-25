17-year-old fatally shot Sunday in 3600 block of Michigan

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, police report a 17-year-old was shot just after 2 a.m. Sunday in the 3600 block of Michigan Avenue.

While officers were originally notified shots had been fired in the area, the call was upgraded to a shooting as police were en route.

Upon arrival, an unresponsive victim with gunshot wounds was located in a vehicle in front of a residence.

Police made contact with emergency medical services, who transported the victim to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Hours later, the victim, identified as 17-year-old Ricky Monroe, succumbed to his injuries.

Detectives who were processing the scene believe a gathering was taking place in the residence the shooting took place in front of.

“They are confident multiple people witnessed what took place, but, at this time, the circumstances that led up to the shooting, as well as suspect identification, are not known,” according to a KCPD news release.

KCPD is asking anyone who may have seen or heard anything to contact detectives at 816-234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline anonymously at 816-474-8477.

