17-year-old killed in head-on crash Monday morning in Leavenworth County

KSHB
Posted at 5:31 PM, Jul 22, 2024

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 17-year-old was killed in a head-on crash Monday morning in Leavenworth County, according to Kansas Highway Patrol crash logs.

The crash report stated a Toyota Camry traveling northbound on U73 near Lowemont Road crossed the center lane and struck a semi-truck that was heading southbound.

Both vehicles came to rest in a ditch after the head-on collision, per KHP.

KHP said the driver of the Toyota, 17-year-old Caleb James Stricker, of Atchison, died in the crash.

The driver of the semi was suspected to have sustained minor injuries, according to KHP.

