17-year-old male dies in overnight shooting in Lawrence

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Lawrence Police Department is investigating an early morning shooting that left a 17-year-old male deceased.

Officers with the Lawrence Police Department responded around 1:15 a.m. Thursday to the 2400 block of Alabama Street.

Upon arrival to the scene, police located a male who suffered multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim was taken to an area hospital, where he passed away.

Police say witnesses and family members gathered at the scene following the shooting.

Police identified the victim as 17-year-old Isaiah Neal.

No arrests have been made in connection to the shooting at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact LKPD dispatch at 785-832-7509 or the anonymous TIPS Hotline at 785-843-TIPS.

