18-year-old charged with allegedly bringing loaded weapon to Grain Valley HS

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An 18-year-old from Grain Valley is facing felony charges for allegedly bringing a loaded weapon onto Grain Valley High School grounds last week.

Anthony D. Bergeron faces one count of unlawful use of a weapon on a school premises.

Court documents filed in the case revealed that around 9 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 14, someone notified the school resource officer of an opened door of a car in the parking lot and the smell of marijuana coming from the car.

The school resource officer found the car and called Bergeron down. A school official searched the car while the SRO kept track of Bergeron.

Authorities recovered a bag of marijuana and a Glock 9mm handgun in the car.

Bergeron allegedly told police detectives following his arrest that he had recently received the gun as a birthday present. He also allegedly said the marijuana belonged to him and that he planned to divide it up and sell it.

Bergeron remained in custody over the weekend on a $20,000 bond. He’s slated to make his initial appearance in court on Monday.

