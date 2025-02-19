18-year-old King City, Missouri, teen killed in Wednesday morning crash

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol says an 18-year-old King City, Missouri, teen died Wednesday morning in a crash in DeKalb County, north of Kansas City.

Troopers say the teen was driving a 2020 Chevrolet Colorado northbound on U.S. Highway 169 around 6:20 a.m. just south of King City when he lost control and crossed into the southbound lanes of the highway, striking a 2003 Chevrolet Silverado.

The teen was transported to a hospital in St. Joseph, Missouri, where he died from his injuries.

The driver of the Silverado, a 20-year-old King City man, was transported to a hospital in St. Joseph with serious injuries.

