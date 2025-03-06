Watch Now
19 minors cited for possession, fake IDs at January concert in Independence

Posted

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An effort to keep alcohol out of the hands of minors led to 19 citations for possession and fake identification cards at a concert earlier this year in Independence.

A Missouri Department of Public Safety spokesperson said four agents with the Missouri Division of Alcohol and Tobacco Control were conducting the operation during the Jan. 30, 2025, Treaty Oak Revival concert at the Independence Events Center.

A total of 19 citations for minors in possession/attempt to purchase and possession of fake IDs were issued during the concert.

A review of court documents revealed minors from both Kansas and Missouri were among those who received citations.

While ATC agents conduct such operations in partnership with local police agencies, the DPS spokesperson said only ATC agents were part of the Jan. 30 operation.

The spokesperson said similar operations are conducted regularly at venues across the state and are supported through grant funding.

