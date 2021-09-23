19-year-old arrested for alleged rape in KU dorm

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 19-year-old male was arrested Wednesday by Kansas University Police officers for alleged rape.

The incident happened Sept. 16 and was reported Sept. 22.

Police say it happened on campus at the Stouffer Place Apartments dorm.

The report is not finished yet, but based on interviews, police say there was enough probable cause to arrest the male student.

He has been booked into Douglas County Jail.

