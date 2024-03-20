Watch Now
19-year-old charged in 2023 fentanyl death of Leavenworth County 15-year-old

Posted at 4:40 PM, Mar 20, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-20 17:48:56-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 19-year-old from Lansing has been charged in the 2023 death of a Leavenworth County teen.

Torin Michael Baughman faces charges of first-degree murder — alternatively, distribution of a controlled substance causing death (fentanyl) — and aggravated endangering a child.

He was arrested Wednesday by the Leavenworth County Sheriff’s Office after the Kansas Bureau of Investigation secured a warrant for his arrest.

Nicholas "Cruz" Burris was 15 years old when he died on Jan. 17, 2023.

Since his death, his family has been outspoken in raising awareness of the dangers of fentanyl.

Leavenworth County Attorney Todd Thompson said he's proud “no one ever gave up" on the investigation.


