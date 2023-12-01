19-year-old died in fatal crash Wednesday in Kansas City, Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person died in a fatal crash Wednesday in Kansas City, Missouri, according to a spokesperson with the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department.

The victim has been identified as Omar Rodriguez, 19.

Rodriguez was traveling eastbound on 23rd Street Trafficway in a Honda Accord at a high rate of speed when he tried to go around a stopped school bus. He then over corrected and the vehicle flipped on its side.

The Honda then slid across the center median into oncoming westbound traffic, where a Ford Fusion struck the Honda. The Honda then traveled into a ditch located on the north side of 23rd Street Trafficway.

Rodriguez was the sole occupant of the Honda Accord, and was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

The driver of the Ford Fusion sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

