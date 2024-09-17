19-year-old in custody in connection to Leavenworth High School threat

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Leavenworth police report a 19-year-old Fort Leavenworth, Kansas, resident is in custody in connection to a social media threat against Leavenworth High School.

Police said they were made aware Monday night of a potential threat toward the high school on Tuesday.

Officers worked with Fort Leavenworth Military Police and identified a military dependent as a possible suspect in connection to the threat.

The school district sent a letter to families informing them of the situation.

"Through tips received from the community, and response by local law enforcement, an individual has been identified," the district's letter stated. "The individual in question is not school age and does not attend Leavenworth Public Schools."

Police said while there is no current threat toward the school, police added additional officers at the school Tuesday morning and throughout the day as a precaution.

