19-year-old Platte City man dies in collision Sunday evening on Interstate 70

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 19-year-old man from Platte City, Missouri, died in a crash Sunday evening on westbound Interstate 70.

Around 6:45 p.m. Sunday, the Platte City man was driving a 2008 Ford F250 west on I-70, when he veered off the roadway to the right and struck the guardrail, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP).

The man was ejected from the vehicle upon impact. The 19-year-old was then struck by a 2024 Freightliner, according to MSHP.

The Platte City man was pronounced dead at the scene. He was identified as Michael Stephenson.

The driver of the Freightliner was not injured.

