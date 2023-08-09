19-year-old stabbed after as many as 20 teenagers gather for fight in Grandview

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 19-year-old woman was stabbed early Wednesday morning in Grandview after 10-20 teenagers gathered for a fight between two women, according to Grandview Police.

At around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday, Grandview officers responded to a parking lot in the 13600 block of White Avenue on a reported large disturbance.

Police say that officers helped "regain order" after arriving to the scene.

Investigators determined that two groups of teenagers met in the parking lot so the women could fight. Detectives say they believe the fight started over "various posts on social media."

Steve Silvestri/KSHB

Police were informed that the victim was stabbed twice in the back by an 18-year-old woman. She was transported to an area hospital with serious injuries.

The injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening, per Grandview police.

The stabbing remains under investigation.

