19-year-old suspect shot, killed by police following shooting that injured teen girl

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Johnson County, Missouri, Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that injured a juvenile female, 17, Friday morning. A male suspect, 19, was later shot and killed by police after fleeing.

The initial shooting occurred around 2 a.m. Friday near Highway 131 and U.S. Highway 50.

Johnson County deputies were alerted that a 17-year-old girl inside a vehicle was suffering from a gunshot wound, according to a social media post from law enforcement.

As police were responding to the scene, they received word a suspect was fleeing on foot.

The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office, along with the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office and the Odessa Police Department, conducted a search.

Officers came across two males walking near U.S. Highway 50 and NW 1601 Road just before 4 a.m. One of the men matched the description of the shooting suspect from earlier in the night.

A Lafayette County deputy and an Odessa police officer followed in a foot pursuit, and the deputy fired his weapon a short time later, per the sheriff’s office.

The 19-year-old was shot and taken to the hospital — he was later pronounced dead.

The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the initial shooting, while the Missouri State Highway Patrol Division of Drug and Crime Control (DDCC) are investigating the officer-involved shooting.

The sheriff’s office said no additional details about the victim’s condition are available at this time.

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