19-year-old to stand trial as adult for alleged role in fatal shooting as juvenile

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City, Missouri, man will stand trial as an adult for his alleged role in a fatal shooting as a juvenile.

Kayden Bordley, 19, is charged with second-degree murder, two counts of armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon in a Feb. 16, 2025, homicide.

Police were initially called around 11:30 a.m. that day to a vehicle accident near East 56th Street and Woodland Avenue. While en route, the call was upgraded to a shooting.

Officers found the victim, Keevon Mitchell, 46, suffering from gunshot wounds inside a vehicle. He died at the scene.

Several surveillance cameras in the area captured the events before, during and after the shooting.

Bordley was identified as one of the suspects who surrounded Mitchell’s vehicle and shot into it, causing Mitchell to crash before succumbing to his injuries, per a court document.

Multiple witnesses spoke with detectives about the shooting.

One man told detectives that one of his employees told him another employee left early because her son “caught a body.”

And a woman who lives across the street from the scene told investigators she was confident Bordley was involved in the shooting. She said she did not see his face but knew “without a doubt” it was him based on his bow-legged walk.

Other investigative tools led detectives to identify Bordley in the shooting.

Detectives reviewed the victim’s Apple Watch, which revealed text messages that appeared to arrange a drug deal with a number associated with a woman whose son was known to be an associate of Bordley; they attended the same high school in 2023.

A search of the victim’s vehicle located a plastic bag with an assortment of colored pills and multiple bags of marijuana, and the friend the victim was on FaceTime with when he was shot said one of the last things he said was, “Baby, they’re robbing me," according to a court document.

In September 2025, Bordley was arrested for a 24-hour investigative hold. While he denied all allegations, a warrant was executed to collect his DNA.

Lab results found his DNA on the firearm that fired a bullet located inside the victim, on casings found within the crime scene, and on clothing recovered as part of the investigation that matched what the suspects were wearing in surveillance video, per a court document.

A certification hearing was held for Bordley in May. The case was transferred out of family court in June when he was certified to stand trial as an adult.

Bordley is being held in the Jackson County Detention Center on a $150,000 (10%) bond.

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