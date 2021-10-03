2 arrested, 2 injured in highway shooting in Cass County

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two people were arrested after a shooting on a highway in Cass County that sent two other people to the hospital on Friday night.

According to the Cass County Sheriff's Office, the shooting happened between two vehicles on Interstate 49 near East 307th Street.

Deputies responded to a call of a shooting that happened in the area at around 11 p.m.

There they found a vehicle with several bullet holes on the side of the car and two people suffering from gun shot injuries inside of it.

The victims, a 20-year-old man and 17-year-old woman, were transported to a hospital in the Kansas City area with life-threatening inuries.

Deputies located the second vehicle involved in the shooting driving north on I-49 just north of Harrisonville.

They used a grappling device to stop the vehicle and took two people into custody. A child was released to the custody of the Division of Family.

On Saturday, Kawnn M. Parrish, 29, and Colleen Riley, 28, of Grand Prairie, Texas, were both charged in Cass County.

Both of them were charged with one county of unlawful use of weapon, two counts of armed criminal action, two counts of first degree assault and one count of accessory armed criminal action.

They both remain in Cass County Jail with no bond.

—

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477) , submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com .