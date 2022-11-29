2 arrested after man shot to death in Kansas City, Kansas, Tuesday afternoon

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man and woman were arrested after Kansas City, Kansas, police found a man shot to death in front of a home on Tuesday afternoon.

Officers responded to the 500 block of N. 64th Street around 1 p.m. The victim was transported to an area hospital where he later died.

A spokesperson for the Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department said there was an argument between the trio before the shooting.

Police arrested the two suspects at the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline at (816)-474-TIPS (8477).

