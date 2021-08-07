2 arrested following disturbance at the Independence Center

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two people were arrested following a disturbance inside Independence Center on Saturday evening.

According to the Independence Police Department, officers responded to the incident at around 5:45 p.m.

The officers later received reports of two people brandishing firearms inside the mall. Both of them were taken into custody.

No one was injured in the incident. No other information was immediately available.

—

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477) , submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com .