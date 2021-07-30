2 arrested in Kansas City, Kansas, following police pursuit

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two people were arrested Thursday night in Kansas City, Kansas, after a police pursuit that began in Bonner Springs.

Bonner Springs police said in a news release that around 8 p.m. officers were searching for burglary suspects who were believed to have taken more than $100,000 of items when they located a box truck “believed to be the suspect vehicle.”

When officers attempted to stop the vehicle, it fled, prompting the pursuit, which also involved Kansas Highway Patrol and the Wyandotte County Sheriff’s Office.

The truck was stopped near Interstate 70 and 10th Street, where the suspects were arrested without incident.

