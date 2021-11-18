2 attempted robberies in Shawnee, Kansas, Thursday morning may be connected

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Shawnee Police Department believes two armed robberies early Thursday morning were committed by the same suspects.

Officers were dispatched to the 5200 block of Findley Street to a reported armed robbery, according to a release from the department.

Around 4 a.m., the victim said four male suspects with handguns struck him in the head. He said he was able to run to his house.

While police were investigating this reported incident, gun shots were hears a few blocks west.

"They determined that suspects matching the description from the robbery were interrupted burglarizing a vehicle by the owner, and when confronted, one of the suspects shot multiple handgun rounds at the victim," the release said. "The victim was not injured."

The suspects have been described as individuals in their late teens or early 20s. They were wearing hooded sweatshirts and surgical masks.

Police ask anyone with information about the crimes call the department at 913-631-2150 or the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).

—

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477) , submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com .