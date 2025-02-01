Watch Now
2 Cass County adults charged in Nov. 2024 fentanyl death of 16-year-old

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two Cass County adults are being held without bond after they were arrested for allegedly providing fentanyl to a 16-year-old last November, killing the teen.

According to court documents filed this week in Cass County, first responders received a call early in the morning on Friday, Nov. 8, 2024, on reports of a teen who wasn’t breathing.

Despite the best efforts of paramedics, 16-year-old Harrisonville High School sophomore Chase Smith was pronounced deceased at the hospital a short time later.

During the investigation, detectives learned that Chase had ingested fentanyl allegedly supplied by Jayden C. House, 23, and Kalyn M. Castro, 18.

The pair were charged this week with felony endangering the welfare of a child causing death. House is also charged with felony delivery of a controlled substance to a minor.

House was arrested on Thursday and made his initial appearance before a Cass County Circuit Court judge on Friday. He remains in custody without bond pending a case status hearing at 9 a.m. on Feb. 5.

Castro was arrested in Johnson County, Kansas, and awaits extradition to Cass County.

“Chase’s death hits us where we live and is a shock to our community,” Harrisonville police Chief Randy Moody said on social media Friday. “These arrests should be a wake-up call to anyone who would consider obtaining and providing drugs for another, especially a young person.”

