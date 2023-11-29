Watch Now
NewsKansas City Public Safety

Actions

2 Center High School staff members on leave due to reported inappropriate behavior with student

Center School district.jpg
Charlie Keegan
Students in the Center and Spring Hill school districts begin the fall semester Wednesday.
Center School district.jpg
Posted at 1:38 PM, Nov 29, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-29 14:38:49-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two Center High School staff members have been placed on leave due to possible "inappropriate behavior with a student," according to a letter from a Center School District spokesperson.

The district said once authorities were informed of the situation, the staff members involved were placed on leave and the parents of the student were notified.

The Kansas City, Missouri-based school district said it is cooperating with the Missouri Department of Social Services Children's Division as it investigates the incident.

No further information on the incident was immediately available.

"We understand that students and parents want as much information as possible," the district spokesperson said in a written statement. "We will share information with our school community when we are able, as we share your concern for the safety of your student and will continue to focus on the safety of all CSD scholars."

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

480X360Voice.png

A Voice for Everyone