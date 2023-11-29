2 Center High School staff members on leave due to reported inappropriate behavior with student

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two Center High School staff members have been placed on leave due to possible "inappropriate behavior with a student," according to a letter from a Center School District spokesperson.

The district said once authorities were informed of the situation, the staff members involved were placed on leave and the parents of the student were notified.

The Kansas City, Missouri-based school district said it is cooperating with the Missouri Department of Social Services Children's Division as it investigates the incident.

No further information on the incident was immediately available.

"We understand that students and parents want as much information as possible," the district spokesperson said in a written statement. "We will share information with our school community when we are able, as we share your concern for the safety of your student and will continue to focus on the safety of all CSD scholars."

