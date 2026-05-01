2 charged in connection with Kansas City, Missouri, police investigation of 7 drug overdose cases

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two people have been charged in connection with a weeks-long Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department investigation of seven drug overdose cases along Prospect Avenue.

According to court documents filed Thursday, first responders were called out on March 13 to an area near 31st Street and Prospect Avenue after receiving word that four people had been hospitalized after overdosing on an unknown drug.

A few weeks later, on April 5, police learned of three additional people who had been hospitalized after overdosing on an unknown drug in the same area.

As detectives worked the case, they identified a house in the area with increased foot traffic at all hours of the day.

On April 29, police learned that a suspect, later identified as Danasia Miller, was likely involved in a transaction to sell fentanyl at a business in the area. Police and SWAT members responded to the business and took Miller into custody.

A second suspect, identified as Myran Mays, was also arrested following the April 29 incident.

A search of a vehicle connected to the April 29 incident recovered 20 grams of fentanyl, 100 grams of methamphetamine, marijuana, phencyclidine and a firearm.

On Thursday, Jackson County prosecutors charged Miller with two counts of felony second-degree drug trafficking and one count of possession of a controlled substance - hydrocodone.

Mays faces three counts of felony second-degree drug trafficking, one count of unlawful possession of a firearm and one count of possession of a controlled substance - hydrocodone.

Both defendants remained in custody Friday at the Jackson County Detention Center on a $50,000 bond.

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