2 critically injured after gunfire exchange during robbery at south Kansas City home

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two people were critically injured after gunfire was exchanged during a robbery at a home in south Kansas City, Missouri, on Thursday.

According to police, officers responded to a shooting call in the 5800 block of E. 100 Street at around 1 p.m.

Officers located a man inside the home, who was transported an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

They also located another man down the street inside a white SUV who'd been shot. He was also transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

An initial investigation revealed suspects arrived at the home and robbed the victims at gunpoint.

After an exchange of gunfire, the suspects left the scene.

