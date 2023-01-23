2 critically injured in shooting in 6600 block of Paseo

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two people were critically injured in a shooting Sunday in the 6600 block of Paseo, according to Kansas City, Missouri, police.
Officers were called to a residence in the area just before 5:15 p.m.
Upon arrival, the injured parties were located.
Police say there is no suspect information at this time.
This is a developing story and may be updated.
