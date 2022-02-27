2 dead, 1 injured in Lenexa shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two people have died and one more is injured following a Feb. 27 shooting in Lenexa that took place early in the morning.

Lenexa Police Department officers responded to a call in the 8400 block of Laurelwood around 1:20 a.m. on reports of a shooting.

When officers arrived, one person was dead and two others were taken to area hospitals with gun shot wounds. One of those people later died.

This case remains under investigation, according to police.

—

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477) , submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com .