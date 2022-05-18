2 men dead after shooting at Hy-Vee in Lawrence Tuesday night

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police in Lawrence, Kansas, are investigating after two men died in a shooting that happened in a Hy-Vee parking lot on Tuesday night.

According to police, the incident happened at around 9:41 p.m.

One of the victims died at the scene, while the other was transferred to an area hospital and later died.

No other information surrounding the circumstances of the shooting were immediately available.

Police said there was no active threat to the public.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

