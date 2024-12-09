2 dead in shooting Monday afternoon at Charter Landing Apartments in KCMO

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two people died in a shooting Monday afternoon in Kansas City, Missouri, police said.

The shooting happened at the Charter Landing Apartments in the 6000 block of Blue Hills Road.

Police were called to the scene just before 3:30 p.m. after multiple neighbors reported hearing gunshots in the area.

KCPD said a man was found dead at the scene and a woman was transported to an area hospital. She later succumbed to her injuries.

No word on what led to the violence. No one is in custody.

Police told KSHB 41 that detectives are hopeful surveillance cameras near the scene recorded the incident.

Neighbors said they have been concerned about the apartment complex for years, citing neglect and safety concerns.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

