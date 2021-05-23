2 dead in Sunday morning homicide in Independence

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Independence Police Department is investigating a Sunday morning double homicide.

Police initially responded to a crash in the 500 block of S. Ash Avenue at 6:30 a.m. on Sunday.

When they arrived, the found a vehicle with a man and a woman, who had crashed into a parked and unoccupied vehicle. Both of them also had gunshot wounds and were transported to the hospital. Neither one survived their injuries.

Police determined a shots fired call in the 100 block of N. Huttig Avenue is where this shooting occurred.

Police are asking for any information related to this homicide.

This is the sixth homicide investigation in Independence for 2021. The victims are the sixth and seventh victims of the year.

