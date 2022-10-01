2 die in apartment fire Saturday morning in Kansas City, Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two people died in an apartment fire Saturday morning in an apartment fire in the 4100 block of Oak Street in Kansas City, Missouri.

Shortly before 5 a.m., the Kansas City, Missouri, Fire Department found two victims inside an apartment suffering from trauma.

Both victims died on the scene, according to the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department.

Homicide and bomb and arson detectives with KCPD are investigating the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 816-234-5043 or the anonymous TIPS hotline at 816-474-TIPS. Information leading to an arrest could be rewarded with a $25,000 prize.

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477) , submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com .